Left Menu

Punjab's Ambitious Leap: New Industrial Policy Aims for Rapid Approvals and Green Power

Punjab is set to unveil a groundbreaking Industrial Policy next month aimed at streamlining business approvals and promoting green energy. The policy promises project clearances in as little as 5 days and seeks to attract major investments totaling Rs 1.5 lakh crore by leveraging substantial incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:05 IST
Punjab's Ambitious Leap: New Industrial Policy Aims for Rapid Approvals and Green Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is poised to release a transformative new industrial policy focusing on expediting business clearances and fostering green power initiatives, according to Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora. The policy is expected to be unveiled next month, promising to deliver project approvals within a 5 to 45-day window.

Complementing this policy, the government will introduce a new Private Industrial Park Policy encouraging private sector-led industrial park development. With past investments totaling Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the state is positioning itself as a prime destination for significant corporate projects.

Furthermore, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government is emphasizing the expansion of non-polluting sectors such as electronics and information technology. The upcoming 'Invest Punjab Summit' in March 2026 will highlight these initiatives as Punjab aims to become a beacon of industrial innovation and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025