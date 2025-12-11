Punjab's Ambitious Leap: New Industrial Policy Aims for Rapid Approvals and Green Power

Punjab is poised to release a transformative new industrial policy focusing on expediting business clearances and fostering green power initiatives, according to Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora. The policy is expected to be unveiled next month, promising to deliver project approvals within a 5 to 45-day window.

Complementing this policy, the government will introduce a new Private Industrial Park Policy encouraging private sector-led industrial park development. With past investments totaling Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the state is positioning itself as a prime destination for significant corporate projects.

Furthermore, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government is emphasizing the expansion of non-polluting sectors such as electronics and information technology. The upcoming 'Invest Punjab Summit' in March 2026 will highlight these initiatives as Punjab aims to become a beacon of industrial innovation and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)