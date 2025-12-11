Kolhapuri Chappals: From Local Craft to Global Luxury with Prada Collaboration

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal declared that Kolhapuri chappal exports have the potential to become a USD 1-billion industry annually. His comments followed Prada's signing of an MoU with Indian corporations to create a Kolhapuri chappal-inspired sandal line.

After criticism for previously uncredited designs inspired by Kolhapuri chappals, Prada launched this initiative, demonstrating an ethical partnership with Maharashtra and Karnataka artisans. The collaboration melds traditional Indian craftsmanship with Prada's luxury design.

This cultural exchange, aligned with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani's visit, aims to promote Kolhapuri chappals globally. It emphasizes skill-sharing and youth opportunities, ensuring the enduring tradition of this iconic footwear.

