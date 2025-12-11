Left Menu

Kolhapuri Chappals: From Local Craft to Global Luxury with Prada Collaboration

The collaboration between Prada and Indian organizations LIDCOM and LIDKAR aims to transform Kolhapuri chappals into a global brand. This partnership marries traditional craftsmanship with modern luxury, showcasing Indian artisans' expertise to the world while fostering cultural exchange and empowering local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:07 IST
Kolhapuri Chappals: From Local Craft to Global Luxury with Prada Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal declared that Kolhapuri chappal exports have the potential to become a USD 1-billion industry annually. His comments followed Prada's signing of an MoU with Indian corporations to create a Kolhapuri chappal-inspired sandal line.

After criticism for previously uncredited designs inspired by Kolhapuri chappals, Prada launched this initiative, demonstrating an ethical partnership with Maharashtra and Karnataka artisans. The collaboration melds traditional Indian craftsmanship with Prada's luxury design.

This cultural exchange, aligned with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani's visit, aims to promote Kolhapuri chappals globally. It emphasizes skill-sharing and youth opportunities, ensuring the enduring tradition of this iconic footwear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025