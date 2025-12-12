Mid-Flight Scare: Passenger Arrested on Cathay Pacific

A passenger aboard Cathay Pacific flight CX811 from Boston to Hong Kong was arrested after attempting to open an aircraft door mid-flight, the airline reported.

The incident, which occurred on December 10, involved a 20-year-old male from mainland China and led to his arrest by Hong Kong police for allegedly violating the Aviation Security Ordinance.

Cathay Pacific confirmed that no injuries occurred during the flight, and emphasized their commitment to passenger safety. The case is being investigated by the city's police.

