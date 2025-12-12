Left Menu

Mid-Flight Scare: Passenger Arrested on Cathay Pacific

A 20-year-old passenger from mainland China was arrested after attempting to open a door mid-flight on Cathay Pacific's flight CX811 from Boston to Hong Kong, raising safety concerns. The airline ensured the crew and passengers were unharmed, and handed over the case to Hong Kong police for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:01 IST
Mid-Flight Scare: Passenger Arrested on Cathay Pacific
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A passenger aboard Cathay Pacific flight CX811 from Boston to Hong Kong was arrested after attempting to open an aircraft door mid-flight, the airline reported.

The incident, which occurred on December 10, involved a 20-year-old male from mainland China and led to his arrest by Hong Kong police for allegedly violating the Aviation Security Ordinance.

Cathay Pacific confirmed that no injuries occurred during the flight, and emphasized their commitment to passenger safety. The case is being investigated by the city's police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

