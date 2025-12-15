ADB Approves $24.4 Million Grant to Rebuild Port Vila Wharf Road in Vanuatu

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $24.4 million grant to rehabilitate Port Vila’s wharf road in Vanuatu, a vital transport link that was severely damaged by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in December 2024. The financing will restore critical access to the country’s main wharves, supporting the recovery of trade, tourism and essential services.

The assistance is being provided under the Wharf Road Earthquake Recovery Emergency Assistance Project, which focuses not only on restoring damaged infrastructure but also on embedding disaster-resilient and climate-adaptive features into the road design. As Vanuatu’s primary gateway for maritime trade and tourism, the wharf road plays a central role in connecting Port Vila with the outer islands and ensuring the smooth flow of goods, fuel and passengers.

The 2024 earthquake caused widespread destruction across Vanuatu, damaging schools, health facilities, airstrips and key road networks. The closure of the wharf road significantly disrupted shipping operations, delayed imports and exports, and hindered emergency response and reconstruction efforts. Rehabilitating this corridor is therefore critical to the country’s economic recovery and social well-being.

Under the project, the wharf road will be rebuilt to withstand future natural hazards, including earthquakes, landslides and tropical cyclones. The upgraded design will improve slope stability, drainage and pavement strength, reducing the likelihood of future closures and costly repairs. These measures are particularly important for Vanuatu, one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries due to its geographic location and exposure to seismic and climate-related risks.

Commenting on the project, Jyotsana Varma, Regional Director of ADB’s Pacific Liaison and Coordination Office, emphasised the transformative impact of restoring connectivity. She noted that rehabilitating the wharf road will positively affect people’s lives, revitalise tourism and strengthen trade links across local communities, while reaffirming ADB’s commitment to delivering quality, disaster-resilient infrastructure in the Pacific.

The project also places strong emphasis on road safety and social inclusion. Improved street lighting will be installed along the wharf road to enhance visibility and security, with particular benefits for women and girls, who are often more vulnerable to safety risks in poorly lit public spaces.

In addition, the initiative will help build institutional capacity within the Government of Vanuatu. Through targeted training, the project will strengthen the ability of national authorities to integrate climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction into the planning, design, construction and maintenance of road infrastructure, ensuring long-term resilience beyond the immediate reconstruction works.

The grant is financed through ADB’s Asian Development Fund (ADF), which provides grant assistance to the poorest and most vulnerable countries in Asia and the Pacific. Between 2021 and 2024, the ADF helped 384,000 people escape poverty and supported the creation of around 500,000 jobs, underscoring its role in promoting inclusive and sustainable development across the region.

Overall, the project highlights ADB’s ongoing support for Vanuatu’s disaster recovery and climate resilience efforts, helping the country rebuild stronger, safer and better-connected infrastructure to withstand future shocks.