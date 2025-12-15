Left Menu

BHEL Hands Over ₹109.98 Crore Dividend to Centre, Payout Doubles in FY25

The dividend payout for the financial year 2024–25 represents a 100 per cent increase compared to the dividend paid by BHEL in FY 2023–24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 20:07 IST
BHEL Hands Over ₹109.98 Crore Dividend to Centre, Payout Doubles in FY25
Addressing the gathering, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy lauded BHEL’s performance and exhorted the company to play a pivotal role in the realisation of the vision of Viksit Bharat. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

 

A Dividend Distribution Ceremony for Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) was held on Monday, 15 December 2025, marking a significant milestone for the public sector engineering major. The ceremony was graced by the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, and reflected the company’s improved financial performance and growing contribution to the national exchequer.

The event was attended by senior officials, including the Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry, and the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) along with Functional Directors of BHEL. During the ceremony, a dividend cheque amounting to ₹109.98 crore was formally handed over to the Union Minister on behalf of the Government of India.

The dividend payout for the financial year 2024–25 represents a 100 per cent increase compared to the dividend paid by BHEL in FY 2023–24. This substantial rise underscores the company’s financial recovery, operational improvements and enhanced profitability amid a challenging global and domestic industrial environment.

Addressing the gathering, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy lauded BHEL’s performance and exhorted the company to play a pivotal role in the realisation of the vision of Viksit Bharat. He emphasised that as one of India’s leading heavy engineering and manufacturing enterprises, BHEL is strategically positioned to contribute to major Government of India initiatives across sectors such as power, renewable energy, defence, railways, oil and gas, and infrastructure.

The Minister urged BHEL to further strengthen its role in advancing the objectives of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India by enhancing indigenous manufacturing capabilities, adopting advanced technologies, and expanding its footprint in emerging sectors such as green energy, hydrogen, energy storage and smart infrastructure. He also highlighted the importance of timely execution of projects, cost competitiveness and innovation to ensure long-term sustainability and global competitiveness.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries acknowledged BHEL’s continued contribution to national development and its role as a strategic Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE). They reiterated the government’s support for strengthening CPSEs as engines of economic growth, employment generation and technological self-reliance.

BHEL, one of India’s largest engineering and manufacturing companies, continues to play a critical role in nation-building through its diversified portfolio and strong presence across core sectors. The enhanced dividend payout not only reflects improved financial health but also reinforces BHEL’s commitment to delivering value to stakeholders while supporting the country’s broader developmental goals.

 

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025