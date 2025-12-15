BHEL Hands Over ₹109.98 Crore Dividend to Centre, Payout Doubles in FY25

A Dividend Distribution Ceremony for Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) was held on Monday, 15 December 2025, marking a significant milestone for the public sector engineering major. The ceremony was graced by the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, and reflected the company’s improved financial performance and growing contribution to the national exchequer.

The event was attended by senior officials, including the Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry, and the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) along with Functional Directors of BHEL. During the ceremony, a dividend cheque amounting to ₹109.98 crore was formally handed over to the Union Minister on behalf of the Government of India.

The dividend payout for the financial year 2024–25 represents a 100 per cent increase compared to the dividend paid by BHEL in FY 2023–24. This substantial rise underscores the company’s financial recovery, operational improvements and enhanced profitability amid a challenging global and domestic industrial environment.

Addressing the gathering, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy lauded BHEL’s performance and exhorted the company to play a pivotal role in the realisation of the vision of Viksit Bharat. He emphasised that as one of India’s leading heavy engineering and manufacturing enterprises, BHEL is strategically positioned to contribute to major Government of India initiatives across sectors such as power, renewable energy, defence, railways, oil and gas, and infrastructure.

The Minister urged BHEL to further strengthen its role in advancing the objectives of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India by enhancing indigenous manufacturing capabilities, adopting advanced technologies, and expanding its footprint in emerging sectors such as green energy, hydrogen, energy storage and smart infrastructure. He also highlighted the importance of timely execution of projects, cost competitiveness and innovation to ensure long-term sustainability and global competitiveness.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries acknowledged BHEL’s continued contribution to national development and its role as a strategic Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE). They reiterated the government’s support for strengthening CPSEs as engines of economic growth, employment generation and technological self-reliance.

BHEL, one of India’s largest engineering and manufacturing companies, continues to play a critical role in nation-building through its diversified portfolio and strong presence across core sectors. The enhanced dividend payout not only reflects improved financial health but also reinforces BHEL’s commitment to delivering value to stakeholders while supporting the country’s broader developmental goals.