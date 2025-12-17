Colombia's Strategic Debt Management: Steering Towards Fiscal Stability

In a bid to alleviate fiscal pressures, Colombia plans to conduct numerous debt management operations in both local and international markets next year. This announcement was made by the head of public credit at the finance ministry on Monday.

This proactive approach follows Colombia's success in saving over 21 trillion pesos ($5.5 billion) in debt service payments this year. According to public credit director Javier Cuellar, a 'big number' in savings is also projected for 2026.

The ministry may venture into new international markets, such as in Asia, to further enhance its financing strategy. Plans include reducing auction volumes and sales to state entities by considering direct local TES bond placements with international investors like hedge funds.

