Global Currency Dynamics: Central Banks' Strategies in Focus

The U.S. dollar held its ground on Wednesday, lingering near its lowest point since early October. This comes after labor market data underscored ongoing softness, fueling investor speculation over the Federal Reserve's next rate cut.

Meanwhile, the euro stood at $1.1751 during Asian trading hours, slightly below a recent 12-week peak amid anticipation of the European Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday. The dollar index rested at 98.193, hovering near its lowest level since October 3 and marking a 9.5% yearly decline, its steepest since 2017.

Central banks are under the spotlight as key policy decisions loom. The ECB is expected to keep rates stable, while the Bank of England may face a vote on a potential rate cut. Concurrently, Japan's central bank is poised to implement a significant rate hike, addressing inflation issues linked to a weak yen.

(With inputs from agencies.)