Delhi Metro Unveils Interactive Supreme Court Station Museum

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation opened a new, interactive Metro Museum at the Supreme Court Metro Station. The museum, inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, showcases the evolution of Delhi's metro system with features like simulators, models, and educational exhibits. It opens to the public on December 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has opened a new, interactive Metro Museum at the Supreme Court Metro Station, moving from Patel Chowk to a larger space. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh attended the inauguration, marking a milestone in the capital's mass rapid transit evolution.

The museum will open to the public on December 19, operating from 10 am to 4 pm, Tuesday to Sunday, with a nominal entry fee of Rs 10. It offers interactive and educational exhibits spread across 12,000 square feet, accessible via metro on the Blue Line.

Features include simulators, models, gaming displays, and a photo gallery documenting the metro's history. Special sections honor 'Metroman' E. Sreedharan and showcase the Operations Control Centre. The original museum, opened in 2008 at Patel Chowk, has closed following this new launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

