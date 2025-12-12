Left Menu

Delhi's Multi-Front Pollution Battle: CM Rekha Gupta's Action Plan

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveils comprehensive strategies to tackle the capital's pollution, emphasizing rapid road construction, public participation, and innovative solutions like electric heaters. During her visit to Shalimar Bagh, she inaugurated several key infrastructure projects, highlighting the government's commitment to a cleaner, more developed Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:44 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rising concerns over pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday a vigorous multi-pronged approach aimed at significantly reducing the dust and smoke levels in the capital. Among the strategic measures, her administration is prioritizing the rapid construction of wall-to-wall roads across the city to mitigate dust pollution.

During a site inspection in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency, CM Gupta detailed the government's priority projects, including road and drain construction, sewer installations, and park redevelopments. She stressed that dust control could not succeed without public engagement and instructed MLAs to ensure adherence to the new road construction model, noting that financial support will be provided wherever necessary.

Expressing disappointment with past administrations, CM Gupta criticized their lack of long-term planning for pollution control, lambasting their efforts as mere rhetoric. She underscored her administration's commitment by launching various initiatives, such as providing electric heaters to night patrols and offering eco-friendly irons to workers. Gupta's development tour included significant inaugurations in Shalimar Bagh and Sahipur Village, signaling the broader citywide drive to foster a 'Viksit Delhi'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

