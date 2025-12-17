India's Textile Exports Surge Amidst Global Challenges

India's textile and apparel industry has shown resilience amid global economic challenges, recording a growth of 9.4% year-on-year as of November 2025. The sector's exports reached USD 2,855.8 million despite facing steep 50% tariffs from the United States, its largest export market.

The sector's estimated valuation stands at USD 179 billion, comprising both a robust domestic market of USD 142 billion and exports valued at USD 37 billion. Key growth segments in November include ready-made garments climbing by 11.3%, man-made yarn/fabrics increase by 15.7%, and a substantial 29.7% rise in handicrafts.

Exports from January to November 2025 reached USD 32,560.0 million, hinting at a sustainable growth trajectory. The textiles ministry highlighted a 3.6% increase in readymade garments and a 6.1% rise for jute products during this period, underscoring opportunities for further expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)