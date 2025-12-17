Left Menu

U.S. Contemplates New Sanctions to Pressure Russia

The United States is considering further sanctions on Russia's energy sector to increase pressure if Moscow rejects a peace deal with Ukraine. Options include targeting vessels transporting Russian oil. Although preparations are underway, no final decisions have been made. Both U.S. and Kremlin officials commented on the potential measures.

The United States is mulling additional sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector. This move aims to intensify pressure on Moscow should it refuse a peace agreement with Ukraine, as reported by Bloomberg News citing informed sources.

According to a Reuters interview with a White House official, President Donald Trump has made no new decisions on Russian sanctions. Agencies are preparing options for his consideration, with potential targets including Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers and traders facilitating these transactions.

Details of the sanctions could emerge as early as this week, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently discussing options with European ambassadors. Despite reports, a Treasury spokesperson asserted that no decisions have been finalized. Meanwhile, the Kremlin expressed concerns about sanctions affecting U.S.-Russia relations.

