Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Government Cracks Down on Absent Doctors

The Andhra Pradesh government is moving to terminate 62 government doctors who were absent for over a year without permission. The Director of Medical Education has issued a provisional decision and show-cause notices, requiring explanations by December 31 to avoid terminations for violating service and leave rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:28 IST
Andhra Pradesh Government Cracks Down on Absent Doctors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government is enforcing strict disciplinary action against 62 government doctors who allegedly stayed away from their duties for over a year without official authorization. In a decisive move, the Director of Medical Education, G Raghunandan, has initiated provisional termination proceedings against these medical professionals for their extended absence.

The affected group includes 12 associate professors, 48 assistant professors, and two tutors, all of whom have been accused of contravening Rule 18-A of the Fundamental Rules and Rule 5-B of the Andhra Pradesh Leave Rules. As per government orders, they are considered to have resigned due to their prolonged absence from duty.

The authorities have issued show-cause notices requiring these doctors to provide explanations by December 31. Failure to respond will result in immediate termination of their services, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining discipline within its healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025