Andhra Pradesh Government Cracks Down on Absent Doctors

The Andhra Pradesh government is enforcing strict disciplinary action against 62 government doctors who allegedly stayed away from their duties for over a year without official authorization. In a decisive move, the Director of Medical Education, G Raghunandan, has initiated provisional termination proceedings against these medical professionals for their extended absence.

The affected group includes 12 associate professors, 48 assistant professors, and two tutors, all of whom have been accused of contravening Rule 18-A of the Fundamental Rules and Rule 5-B of the Andhra Pradesh Leave Rules. As per government orders, they are considered to have resigned due to their prolonged absence from duty.

The authorities have issued show-cause notices requiring these doctors to provide explanations by December 31. Failure to respond will result in immediate termination of their services, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining discipline within its healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)