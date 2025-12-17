Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Bihar

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Rohtas district, four young men lost their lives when two motorcycles collided head-on and subsequently caught fire. The victims, identified as Vikas Sharma, Vikas Tiwary, Anmol Sharma, and Alok Singh, died instantly at the scene. The accident is under police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasaram | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching accident in Bihar's Rohtas district, a head-on collision between two motorcycles resulted in the deaths of four young men. Eyewitnesses said that both vehicles erupted in flames following the crash at Gohi Mode.

The deceased were identified as Vikas Sharma, Vikas Tiwary, Anmol Sharma, and Alok Singh. According to Shivam Kumar, the Station House Officer of Aayar Kotha police station, the motorcycles were traveling at high speed when they collided.

Authorities have informed the families of the victims and initiated a deeper investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the local police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations to further understand the cause of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

