Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Bihar

In a heart-wrenching accident in Bihar's Rohtas district, a head-on collision between two motorcycles resulted in the deaths of four young men. Eyewitnesses said that both vehicles erupted in flames following the crash at Gohi Mode.

The deceased were identified as Vikas Sharma, Vikas Tiwary, Anmol Sharma, and Alok Singh. According to Shivam Kumar, the Station House Officer of Aayar Kotha police station, the motorcycles were traveling at high speed when they collided.

Authorities have informed the families of the victims and initiated a deeper investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the local police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations to further understand the cause of the collision.

