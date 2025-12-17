Left Menu

Salvini Acquitted: Italy's Supreme Court Verdict Sparks Controversy

Italy's Supreme Court has upheld the acquittal of Deputy PM Matteo Salvini in a high-profile migrant kidnapping case. The case originated when Salvini, as interior minister, blocked a migrant boat in 2019. The verdict sparked mixed reactions, with allies celebrating and critics decrying impunity.

In a significant judicial decision, Italy's Supreme Court has upheld the acquittal of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on charges related to the detention of migrants at sea. The ruling blocks any further legal appeals, solidifying Salvini's position and sparking a blend of political relief and defiance.

Salvini, also the transport minister and leader of the League party, faced accusations of kidnapping in 2019 when he prevented a boat with over 100 migrants from docking for nearly three weeks. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni supported the verdict, reiterating that safeguarding Italy's borders is a ministerial duty, not a crime.

The court's decision has provoked international debate. While supporters see it as a vindication of border protection policies, critics, including the charity Open Arms, condemn it as a failure of justice. The case highlights the ongoing tensions in Italy's immigration policy and the legal interpretations surrounding it.

