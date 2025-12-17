Cricket Match Abandoned Due to Lucknow Smog: Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Action

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav expressed serious concerns over escalating air pollution in Lucknow following the cancellation of a highly anticipated cricket match between South Africa and India. The game was abandoned due to dense smog enveloping the state capital, affecting visibility at the Ekana Stadium.

In a statement on social media platform X, Yadav pointed fingers at pollution originating from Delhi, describing the air quality issue as smog rather than fog. He criticized the BJP government for allowing activities in parks meant for air purification, which allegedly exacerbated the situation.

The match, which was canceled without a ball being bowled, highlighted growing environmental concerns. Yadav accused the BJP of apathy towards public health and environmental wellbeing, urging citizens to wear masks outdoors amidst deteriorating conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)