Gujarat HC Upholds Court Fees for Waqf Tribunal Claims

In a landmark ruling, the Gujarat High Court dismissed nearly 150 petitions filed by Muslim Waqf institutions seeking exemption from fees mandated by the State Waqf Tribunal for accessing judicial proceedings.

Justice JC Doshi concluded that while the Waqf Act lacks specific guidance on court fees, the Gujarat Court Fees Act, 2004 applies to all judicial and public offices in the state. The court emphasized that Waqf applications, despite their nomenclature, essentially function as suits requiring due fees.

The tribunal had found that the Waqf trusts, including prominent ones like Sunni Muslim Idgah Masjid Trust and Sarkhej Roza Committee, failed to appropriately value their disputes or pay necessary fees, leading to the dismissal of their cases.

