Left Menu

Gujarat HC Upholds Court Fees for Waqf Tribunal Claims

The Gujarat High Court dismissed petitions from Muslim Waqf institutions seeking exemption from court fees imposed by the State Waqf Tribunal. The institutions contested rent claims and property rights but failed to adhere to the required court fee regulations. As a result, their petitions were rejected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:29 IST
Gujarat HC Upholds Court Fees for Waqf Tribunal Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Gujarat High Court dismissed nearly 150 petitions filed by Muslim Waqf institutions seeking exemption from fees mandated by the State Waqf Tribunal for accessing judicial proceedings.

Justice JC Doshi concluded that while the Waqf Act lacks specific guidance on court fees, the Gujarat Court Fees Act, 2004 applies to all judicial and public offices in the state. The court emphasized that Waqf applications, despite their nomenclature, essentially function as suits requiring due fees.

The tribunal had found that the Waqf trusts, including prominent ones like Sunni Muslim Idgah Masjid Trust and Sarkhej Roza Committee, failed to appropriately value their disputes or pay necessary fees, leading to the dismissal of their cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025