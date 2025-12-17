Honduras' Electoral Chaos: Delays and Protests Amid Presidential Vote Recount

In Honduras, a special manual recount of votes from the controversial presidential election was stalled on Wednesday due to protests that blocked electoral staff from performing their duties. The ruling party insists on a complete review of every vote amid allegations of fraud.

The recount, intended to verify inconsistencies in 15% of tally sheets, was scheduled to start last week but faced numerous delays. With nearly all standard counting completed, National Party's Nasry Asfura holds a lead over Liberal Party's Salvador Nasralla by over 43,000 votes.

Critics argue that a recount could alter the election outcome. Continued protests, primarily driven by LIBRE party supporters, obstruct the process, demanding a full recount. International observers have not reported systematic fraud, yet political tensions remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)