Honduras' Electoral Chaos: Delays and Protests Amid Presidential Vote Recount

Honduras faces political turmoil as a special manual recount in its presidential election is delayed. Protests and demands for a full recount have fueled tensions, disrupting the electoral process. A potential shift in results could overturn the lead in favor of opposition candidate Nasry Asfura, endorsed by Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:29 IST
In Honduras, a special manual recount of votes from the controversial presidential election was stalled on Wednesday due to protests that blocked electoral staff from performing their duties. The ruling party insists on a complete review of every vote amid allegations of fraud.

The recount, intended to verify inconsistencies in 15% of tally sheets, was scheduled to start last week but faced numerous delays. With nearly all standard counting completed, National Party's Nasry Asfura holds a lead over Liberal Party's Salvador Nasralla by over 43,000 votes.

Critics argue that a recount could alter the election outcome. Continued protests, primarily driven by LIBRE party supporters, obstruct the process, demanding a full recount. International observers have not reported systematic fraud, yet political tensions remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

