Tata Motors Opposes Exemptions for Small Petrol Vehicles Under CAFE Standards

Tata Motors has expressed its opposition to granting exemptions for small petrol vehicles from strict Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) standards. The company argues that such relaxations could hinder the growth of sustainable automotive technologies in India.

The auto giant, in a letter to the Prime Minister's Office, highlighted that granting exemptions based on vehicle weight might incentivize manufacturers to reduce weight at the expense of essential safety features, compromising vehicle safety advancements.

Tata Motors further emphasized the importance of maintaining policy stability and focus on zero emissions technology, urging against special concessions that contradict ongoing efforts towards sustainable automotive innovation and safety.

