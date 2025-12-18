Left Menu

Tata Motors Opposes Exemptions for Small Petrol Vehicles Under CAFE Standards

Tata Motors urges the government not to grant exemptions to small petrol cars from CAFE standards, citing concerns over sustainable technology adoption in India. The auto giant argues that such exemptions could compromise safety and slow the transition to zero-emission vehicles, opposing the national EV mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 15:43 IST
  India

Tata Motors has expressed its opposition to granting exemptions for small petrol vehicles from strict Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) standards. The company argues that such relaxations could hinder the growth of sustainable automotive technologies in India.

The auto giant, in a letter to the Prime Minister's Office, highlighted that granting exemptions based on vehicle weight might incentivize manufacturers to reduce weight at the expense of essential safety features, compromising vehicle safety advancements.

Tata Motors further emphasized the importance of maintaining policy stability and focus on zero emissions technology, urging against special concessions that contradict ongoing efforts towards sustainable automotive innovation and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

