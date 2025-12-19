Mideast Peace Talks: Challenges in Gaza's Ceasefire Phase 2
Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's envoy, convenes Middle Eastern officials in Miami to discuss advancing the Gaza ceasefire to its next phase. The meeting aims to deploy an international security force, establish governance in Gaza, and negotiate further Israeli withdrawals. Challenges include international participation and humanitarian conditions.
- Country:
- Israel
Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's envoy, is set to host key Middle Eastern officials on Friday in a pivotal meeting intended to bolster the fragile Gaza ceasefire. The gathering in Miami aims to transition the agreement into its second phase, with Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey joining discussions.
The ceasefire, which began on October 10, follows over two years of conflict and includes significant exchanges, such as Hamas releasing hostages and Israel facilitating aid to Gaza. The upcoming phase involves assembling an international security force and forming a technocratic government in Gaza.
Turkey's Foreign Minister and Qatar's Prime Minister have confirmed their participation to address contentious issues, like Israeli opposition to potential international forces and the territory's humanitarian needs. As civilian struggles continue, the success of the talks holds substantial geopolitical weight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Israel Strikes Hezbollah Amid Ceasefire Talks
US Sanctions Escalate Tensions with ICC Over Israel Case
Massive Gas Deal: Israel and Egypt Forge Economic Ties Amid Conflict
U.S. Sanctions Escalate Against ICC Judges Amid Israel Case
Controversy Over U.S. Sanctions on ICC Judges for Israel Targeting