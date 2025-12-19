EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Faces Delays Amid Controversy

In a significant development for the European Union's trade policies, the signing of the anticipated EU-Mercosur trade deal has been postponed until January, according to EU sources. Originally scheduled for formalization by EU executive chief Ursula von der Leyen, the deal has encountered formidable challenges, primarily due to Italy's eleventh-hour call for a delay.

European Commission President von der Leyen had planned to travel to Brazil for the signing ceremony, contingent upon securing broad approval from EU member states. However, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's request for additional time has pushed the event into the new year. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emphasized the need for consensus and engagement with Mercosur allies during their summit.

The trade deal, involving Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, aims to significantly reduce tariffs and offers potential boosts to European exports. Nevertheless, it has sparked division, with countries like France and Italy expressing concern over agricultural imports. Recent protests, including a violent demonstration in Brussels, underscore the growing tension surrounding the pact.