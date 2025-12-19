Trump’s Federal Marijuana Reform: A New Era for Cannabis Policy?

President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday that could significantly shift U.S. marijuana policy by directing the reclassification of the drug. This decision envisions a future in which marijuana is treated similarly to common painkillers, potentially unlocking new avenues for research and investment.

Trump's order has sparked mixed reactions. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer praised the move, whereas many Republican lawmakers expressed strong disapproval, citing potential negative impacts on children and public safety. Despite these tensions, the potential reclassification seeks to enhance medical research and align federal policy with increasing public demand for legal marijuana access.

This development propelled cannabis stocks upward, with substantial gains seen in companies like Tilray and Aurora Cannabis. The decision comes against a backdrop of a thriving black market and challenges in financing due to existing federal restrictions. As marijuana remains a controlled substance, its future status and regulation continue to spark intense debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)