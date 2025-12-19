Left Menu

Trump’s Federal Marijuana Reform: A New Era for Cannabis Policy?

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order to reclassify marijuana, possibly reshaping federal cannabis policy and boosting research and industry investment. Despite backlash from some Republicans, the move could lead to reduced criminal prosecutions and increased medical use. Cannabis stocks soared in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 02:55 IST
Trump’s Federal Marijuana Reform: A New Era for Cannabis Policy?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday that could significantly shift U.S. marijuana policy by directing the reclassification of the drug. This decision envisions a future in which marijuana is treated similarly to common painkillers, potentially unlocking new avenues for research and investment.

Trump's order has sparked mixed reactions. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer praised the move, whereas many Republican lawmakers expressed strong disapproval, citing potential negative impacts on children and public safety. Despite these tensions, the potential reclassification seeks to enhance medical research and align federal policy with increasing public demand for legal marijuana access.

This development propelled cannabis stocks upward, with substantial gains seen in companies like Tilray and Aurora Cannabis. The decision comes against a backdrop of a thriving black market and challenges in financing due to existing federal restrictions. As marijuana remains a controlled substance, its future status and regulation continue to spark intense debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025