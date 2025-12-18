Simeon Brown Appoints New Directors to Airways and Kiwi Group Capital Boards

State Owned Enterprises Minister Simeon Brown has announced the appointment of two new Crown directors to key government-owned entities, reinforcing the Government’s focus on strong governance and long-term performance across critical sectors.

“Strong governance is essential to the success of Crown companies, and these appointments will help ensure effective leadership in two critical sectors,” Mr Brown said.

Mayurie Gunatilaka has been appointed to the Airways Board for a three-year term. She brings extensive governance and leadership experience across large-scale and complex infrastructure projects in both New Zealand and overseas. With a strong background in infrastructure planning, strategic advisory roles, and project delivery, Ms Gunatilaka is expected to add depth to the Board’s oversight and long-term decision-making. Her experience will support Airways as it continues to provide safe, innovative, and efficient air navigation services that underpin New Zealand’s aviation network and international connectivity.

Susan Petersen has been appointed to the Kiwi Group Capital (KGC) Board for a three-year term. She is currently Chair of the Kiwibank Board, making her the first KGC director to simultaneously hold a position on Kiwibank’s Board. Her appointment reflects KGC’s decision to adopt a more conventional commercial governance model, with overlapping board memberships between the holding company and the bank.

This approach is intended to strengthen strategic alignment, improve information flow, and enhance the Board’s ability to deliver on long-term objectives while maintaining financial resilience. To preserve independent oversight, KGC has set clear limits on cross-directorships, restricting the number of KGC directors appointed to the Kiwibank Board to the lower of three directors or one half of KGC’s total Board membership.

Mr Brown said the appointments demonstrate the Government’s commitment to high-quality governance across Crown companies. “These appointments bring proven expertise and strategic insight to the Boards, ensuring they are well placed to deliver for New Zealanders,” he said.

The new directors are expected to play a key role in guiding their respective organisations through increasingly complex operating environments, while ensuring accountability, performance, and value for the public.

