U.S. Approves $136 Million Stinger Weapons Parts Sale to NATO

The U.S. State Department has authorized a significant sale of Stinger weapon parts, valued at $136.1 million, to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency. The principal contractors for this deal are PTI Technologies and L3Harris. This approval highlights ongoing U.S. military support for NATO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 03:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a substantial sale of Stinger weapon parts and related equipment to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. The projected cost for this transaction is estimated at $136.1 million, underscoring ongoing military collaboration within NATO.

In this lucrative deal, PTI Technologies and L3Harris emerge as the principal contractors, reflecting their roles as key players in the defense industry. The approval of this sale indicates a continued strategic commitment by the U.S. to support NATO allies with advanced military capabilities.

This development highlights the importance of maintaining robust defense ties amid evolving global security challenges. The sale's endorsement further cements the collaborative efforts between the United States and NATO in bolstering mutual defense initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

