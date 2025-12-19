EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Stalls Amid Protests and Opposition
The European Union has postponed a significant free-trade agreement with South America due to farmer protests and opposition from France and Italy. Originally set to be signed in Brazil after over 25 years of negotiation, the deal is now delayed until January, affecting EU's global negotiating credibility.
The European Union is facing a setback in its international trade efforts as a major free-trade agreement with South American nations has been delayed. The decision comes in the wake of intense farmer protests and unexpected opposition from key member states, France and Italy.
EU officials aimed to finalize the EU-Mercosur agreement in Brazil, concluding over 25 years of negotiations. However, the European Commission announced that the signing has been rescheduled for January, citing the need to address the concerns raised by member countries.
Experts warn that this postponement could undermine the EU's standing in global trade discussions, especially as it tries to expand its market reach amidst ongoing trade tensions with both the United States and China.
