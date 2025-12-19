Honduras Awaits Election Recount Outcome

The Honduran electoral council launched a manual recount of tally sheets from the November 30 presidential election, delayed until Thursday, due to detected inconsistencies.

These discrepancies led to the exclusion of certain votes from the initial count, raising questions and necessitating a comprehensive review.

The race remains tight, with conservative candidate Nasry Asfura leading center-right Salvador Nasralla by a mere 43,000 votes, with over 3 million ballots cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)