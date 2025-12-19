Left Menu

Honduras Awaits Election Recount Outcome

The Honduran electoral council has begun manually recounting votes from the November 30 presidential election, which may affect the current standing where Nasry Asfura leads Salvador Nasralla by 43,000 votes. Inconsistencies in the initial tally excluded these votes, and their inclusion could change the race outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 19-12-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 03:41 IST
Honduras Awaits Election Recount Outcome
  • Country:
  • Honduras

The Honduran electoral council launched a manual recount of tally sheets from the November 30 presidential election, delayed until Thursday, due to detected inconsistencies.

These discrepancies led to the exclusion of certain votes from the initial count, raising questions and necessitating a comprehensive review.

The race remains tight, with conservative candidate Nasry Asfura leading center-right Salvador Nasralla by a mere 43,000 votes, with over 3 million ballots cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025