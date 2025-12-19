EU Leaders Struggle to Unite Over Frozen Assets to Fund Ukraine's Defense
EU leaders gathered in Brussels to devise a plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine’s defense strategy amidst the ongoing war. While Belgium and other countries expressed concerns over legal and financial risks, negotiations continue as leaders strive to secure an agreement to demonstrate the bloc's unity and resolve.
European Union leaders are grappling with internal disagreements over a critical plan to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine's ongoing war effort against Russia's invasion. The plan, seen as a testament to the bloc's capability and strength, has become a focal point of discussions in Brussels.
Negotiations are directed towards placating countries like Belgium, which holds a significant share of these assets, to ensure a shared approach towards any legal and financial risks that arise. A revised draft aims to provide Belgium and other concerned nations with unlimited guarantees in the event of retaliatory legal action by Moscow.
The proposal underscores a pressing financial strategy, with Ukraine relying heavily on European support. While concerns include possible retaliation by Russia and the accompanying risks, EU leaders remain under pressure to define a unified, effective response to Russia's aggression, enhancing their collective security.