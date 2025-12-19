EU Leaders Struggle to Unite Over Frozen Assets to Fund Ukraine's Defense

European Union leaders are grappling with internal disagreements over a critical plan to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine's ongoing war effort against Russia's invasion. The plan, seen as a testament to the bloc's capability and strength, has become a focal point of discussions in Brussels.

Negotiations are directed towards placating countries like Belgium, which holds a significant share of these assets, to ensure a shared approach towards any legal and financial risks that arise. A revised draft aims to provide Belgium and other concerned nations with unlimited guarantees in the event of retaliatory legal action by Moscow.

The proposal underscores a pressing financial strategy, with Ukraine relying heavily on European support. While concerns include possible retaliation by Russia and the accompanying risks, EU leaders remain under pressure to define a unified, effective response to Russia's aggression, enhancing their collective security.