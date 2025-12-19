Left Menu

UK Targets Russian Oil Giants and Billionaire with New Sanctions

Britain has implemented new sanctions against several Russian oil companies and Canadian-Pakistani billionaire Murtaza Lakhani. The measures aim to increase pressure on Moscow amid the conflict in Ukraine by targeting major oil firms and Lakhani's enterprises, which are allegedly involved in circumventing restrictions on Russian oil trade.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to ratchet up the pressure on Moscow, the United Kingdom announced new sanctions on Thursday targeting several Russian oil companies and Canadian-Pakistani billionaire Murtaza Lakhani. The sanctions are part of a broader effort to curb Russia's influence and trade capabilities due to its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The UK government's latest action targets 24 individuals and entities, including some of Russia's largest remaining unsanctioned oil companies: Tatneft, Russneft, NNK-Oil, and Rusneftegaz. These measures add to previous sanctions imposed by Britain and the United States on major Russian oil firms such as Lukoil and Rosneft in October.

Furthermore, the sanctions package includes Murtaza Lakhani, whose businesses have played a significant role in trading Russian oil. Lakhani, however, denies allegations regarding his control over any vessels engaged in violating sanctions. As the impact of these recent actions unfolds, the UK is also focusing on dismantling supply chains crucial to Russia's military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

