Accenture Surges with Strong Revenue Growth and AI Expansion

Accenture, a leading IT services and consulting firm, reported a 6% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching $18.7 billion for the September-November quarter of FY26, at the top of its guidance range.

Regional growth was evident with the Americas up 4% to $9.08 billion, EMEA rising 8% to $6.94 billion, and Asia Pacific contributing $2.73 billion with a 7% growth.

The company's aggressive push in advanced AI saw bookings climb 76% to $2.2 billion. With 1,300 AI clients, Accenture is closing in on a target of 80,000 AI & data specialists.

New bookings reached $20.9 billion, marking a 12% year-on-year increase. CEO Julie Sweet emphasized Accenture's strategy to be the 'reinvention partner of choice,' as evidenced by their $21 billion in fresh bookings and strengthened AI leadership.

Accenture also increased its dividend by 10% to $1.63 per share for Q2 FY26, reflecting a robust return to shareholders amounting to $3.3 billion during the quarter.

