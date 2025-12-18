Indian Railways' Missed Opportunities: Unlocking Revenue in Untapped Lands

In a recent report, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) revealed stark inefficiencies in the Indian Railways' approach to monetizing its expansive land holdings. The audit indicated that as of March 2023, a mere 13 percent of the available land was identified as vacant, with only 0.14 percent actually awarded to developers.

Alarmingly, none of these sites had been developed, emphasizing shortfalls in the Railways' strategy to enhance non-fare revenue through land monetization. Established in 2006, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) was tasked with this mission but fell short, managing to allot just 8.8 percent of entrusted land for development.

Compounding issues include unresolved land titles and encroachments, with failures noted at various organizational levels. Coordination problems and lapses in due diligence further hampered progress, leaving numerous site proposals pending. The CAG report calls for more robust strategies to unlock the revenue potential of Indian Railways' lands.