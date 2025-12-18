Panama Launches Direct Flights for Voluntary Return to Venezuela
PANAMA CITY, Dec 18 - Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, announced the initiation of a direct flight program to Venezuela as part of the 'voluntary return' initiative. This new route marks a significant change in travel for Venezuelans returning home.
The inaugural flight is scheduled to depart Panama for Caracas on Monday, offering 70 Venezuelans a direct journey without the necessity of layovers in Colombia, which have traditionally been part of the travel itinerary.
Mulino stated during a press conference that this program aims to streamline the return process for Venezuelans, enhancing travel efficiency and reducing transit times.
