Left Menu

Panama Launches Direct Flights for Voluntary Return to Venezuela

Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, announced that the first direct flight under Panama's 'voluntary return' program will depart for Venezuela on Monday. The flight will carry 70 Venezuelans directly to Caracas, eliminating previous layovers in Colombia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:29 IST
Panama Launches Direct Flights for Voluntary Return to Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

PANAMA CITY, Dec 18 - Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, announced the initiation of a direct flight program to Venezuela as part of the 'voluntary return' initiative. This new route marks a significant change in travel for Venezuelans returning home.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to depart Panama for Caracas on Monday, offering 70 Venezuelans a direct journey without the necessity of layovers in Colombia, which have traditionally been part of the travel itinerary.

Mulino stated during a press conference that this program aims to streamline the return process for Venezuelans, enhancing travel efficiency and reducing transit times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025