Controversy Erupts Over Renaming of Rural Employment Scheme in India

The Indian government faces backlash from opposition parties over the proposed VB-G RAM G Bill, which aims to replace the MGNREG Act. Critics claim it burdens states financially and erodes Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. The Bill, seen as anti-labourer, is defended by ruling party members who promise a strengthened rural economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:17 IST
  • India

Amidst growing controversy, several opposition parties in India have accused the government of dishonoring Mahatma Gandhi by excluding his name from the new VB-G RAM G Bill. The legislation, introduced to replace the MGNREG Act, has sparked criticism for increasing states' financial burden and weakening the rural employment scheme.

Opposition members claim the Bill seeks to undermine Gandhi's legacy while transitioning costs and responsibilities to already indebted states. Despite these claims, ruling party representatives maintain the Bill is designed to bolster the rural economy through enhanced frameworks aimed at curbing corruption in the existing program.

The contentious legislation moved swiftly through the Lok Sabha and into the Rajya Sabha, encountering fierce opposition demands for further scrutiny and amendments. Critics argue that the Bill's changes will destabilize the existing rural employment scheme, while supporters assert that the reforms are necessary and justified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

