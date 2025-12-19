Trump's Shift: A New Federal Stance on Marijuana

U.S. President Donald Trump is on the verge of enacting a ground-breaking change to federal marijuana policy by recommending the loosening of its regulations, according to senior administration officials.

The president's directive would initiate a reclassification process for marijuana, potentially categorizing it as a less dangerous substance comparable to painkillers. This move could considerably impact federal marijuana laws, influencing everything from research funding to the financial involvement of banks and investors in the cannabis sector.

Despite the pending reclassification that aligns with the U.S. Controlled Substances Act's Schedule III drugs, marijuana would remain a controlled substance nationwide. Additionally, the implications of this alteration reverberated through the stock markets, as shares of cannabis-related companies jumped, reflecting positive investor sentiment.

