Wall Street Surges: Inflation Eases, Tech Stocks Rally

In a decisive boost for Wall Street, major indexes surged on Thursday as a surprising inflation report maintained hopes of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Reflective of market optimism, the tech sector experienced a notable upswing, led by Micron's strong forecast.

Consumer prices showed a milder increase than anticipated, though this was accompanied by uncertainty due to the Labor Department's data constraints from the recent 43-day government shutdown. The Bureau of Labor Statistics refrained from publishing month-to-month CPI changes, raising concerns over the report's accuracy.

Tech-heavy stocks posted significant gains, with Micron Technology jumping 11%, spurred by robust AI demand. Meanwhile, other sectors, including cannabis, showed promise amid potential regulatory shifts, highlighted by a major spike in Trump Media & Technology shares.

