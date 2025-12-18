Left Menu

Safety First: Northern Railway's Rigorous Inspection at Jammu

A high-level safety committee from Northern Railway, led by top officials, conducted an extensive review of Jammu's railway station and operations. The comprehensive inspection focused on passenger safety, operational preparedness, and technical maintenance. The team engaged with ground staff to reinforce safety standards and procedures.

The Northern Railway's high-level safety committee, spearheaded by the principal chief safety officer, undertook a thorough inspection of the Jammu railway station and its operational facilities on Thursday. The visit was part of ongoing efforts to uphold and enhance passenger safety measures.

Leading the initiative, Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar and other senior officers of Jammu division joined the principal chief safety officer. They reviewed key facilities such as the Jammu station yard panel, lobby, coaching depot, and the signalling system. Attention was also given to the maintenance of railway tracks and other technical facets of train operations.

Crucially, the team engaged with on-ground staff, offering guidance on adhering to safety protocols. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal emphasized that the inspection's primary aim was to assure the sound maintenance of safety infrastructure and ensure compliance with established safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

