Arrests Made in Alleged Assault of Female Shooter

Three individuals, including one woman, have been apprehended in connection with the alleged rape of a 23-year-old female shooter at a local hotel, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The incident came to light when a case was lodged at Sarai Khawaja police station following the victim's complaint. Law enforcement officials promptly arrested the suspects — identified as Satendra, Gaurav, and the female friend of the shooter — at the hotel.

The victim had arrived in Faridabad for a shooting competition and was allegedly attacked after a gathering in a hotel room. Police responded swiftly, leading to the suspects' detainment and subsequent court proceedings.

