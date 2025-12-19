Left Menu

Arrests Made in Alleged Assault of Female Shooter

Three individuals have been arrested following allegations of raping a 23-year-old female shooter at a Faridabad hotel. The arrests include two men, Satendra and Gaurav, and the victim's female friend. The incident reportedly occurred after a shooting competition, leading to immediate police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:55 IST
Arrests Made in Alleged Assault of Female Shooter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals, including one woman, have been apprehended in connection with the alleged rape of a 23-year-old female shooter at a local hotel, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The incident came to light when a case was lodged at Sarai Khawaja police station following the victim's complaint. Law enforcement officials promptly arrested the suspects — identified as Satendra, Gaurav, and the female friend of the shooter — at the hotel.

The victim had arrived in Faridabad for a shooting competition and was allegedly attacked after a gathering in a hotel room. Police responded swiftly, leading to the suspects' detainment and subsequent court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025