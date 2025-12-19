Flight Frenzy: Technical Snag Grounds Vijayawada-Bound Flight

An Air India flight bound for Visakhapatnam from Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada was cancelled on Thursday night due to a technical snag, according to officials.

Among the inconvenienced passengers were prominent individuals such as former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchennaidu, and senior YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm, when during taxiing, a problem with the aircraft's engine was detected, prompting the return of the plane to the bay for passenger safety. An Air India spokesperson confirmed the pre-departure detection of the issue and emphasized the airline's dedication to passenger safety, offering affected customers hotel accommodations, full refunds, or complimentary rescheduling options.