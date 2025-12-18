Technical Snag Grounds Air India Flight at Gannavaram
An Air India flight to Visakhapatnam from Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada was canceled due to a technical issue. Key passengers included former VP M Venkaiah Naidu. The problem was detected while taxiing, prompting the flight's return to the bay at 8:30 p.m.
An Air India flight en route to Visakhapatnam was grounded on Thursday evening at Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada due to a technical issue, according to airport officials.
Among the affected passengers were prominent figures such as former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchennaidu, and senior YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana.
The aircraft experienced an engine problem during taxiing and returned to the bay. The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m., as confirmed by Vijayawada Airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy.
