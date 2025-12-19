Dodgers' World Series Win: A $485,000 Payday for Players, Amid Controversies and Deals

The Los Angeles Dodgers' triumphant World Series win translated into substantial financial gains for its players, with each receiving close to $485,000 from a generous postseason bonus pool totaling $128.2 million.

In other sports news, a significant boxing event faces a shake-up as Erika Cruz is replaced for an upcoming bout due to an unexpected test result. Meanwhile, Austin FC strengthens its lineup by acquiring Jayden Nelson from the Vancouver Whitecaps in a strategic trade involving future considerations.

The Green Bay Packers grapple with potential lineup changes as key players, including Josh Jacobs, face uncertain game-time decisions due to injuries. Amidst these updates, a notable boxing match featuring Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua in Miami underscores the evolving influence of online fame in the sport.

