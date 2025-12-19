Left Menu

World News Roundup: Global Events and Updates

The global news summary details significant international events, including political decisions in Brazil, U.S. defense policy, EU-Mercosur trade deal delays, Australian hate laws, Venezuelan oil operations, and violence at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Updates on U.S. space policy, Jeffrey Epstein's estate, Taiwan arms sales, and a plane crash involving NASCAR's Greg Biffle are included.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 05:22 IST
Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad confirmed he won't seek public office in 2024, but may participate in President Lula's 2026 campaign. In the U.S., President Trump is set to approve a $1 trillion defense bill, aiming to maintain military strength and aid Ukraine.

European Union's signing of the EU-Mercosur trade deal is postponed due to Italy's request for more time. Australian PM vows new hate speech laws post Bondi Beach attack. Meanwhile, Venezuela authorizes oil exports despite U.S. sanctions.

President Trump aims for a 2028 moon landing, altering U.S. space policy. Congressional Democrats reveal new Epstein estate images. A fatal plane crash claims ex-NASCAR driver Greg Biffle's life, as deadly Bondi Beach shooting looms in the background.

(With inputs from agencies.)

