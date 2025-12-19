Putin's Year-End Address: Insights on Peace Talks, Economy, and Global Relations
During his annual end-of-year press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed topics including Ukraine peace talks, the situation at the military front, European assets seizure, Russia's economic growth, budget challenges, VAT rise, and Central Bank's policies. He emphasized readiness for dialogue and defending Russia's interests globally.
In his annual year-end press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined key positions on Ukraine talks, military progress, and economic strategies. His comments reflected a readiness to engage in peaceful resolution of conflicts while addressing domestic economic ambitions and external asset seizures.
Putin claimed Russian military initiatives were advancing steadily, creating strategic advantages across various fronts. He expressed particular concern about European actions to seize Russian assets, labeling them as a severe image dent for the euro zone with possible ramifications on the global financial order.
The president detailed Russia's economic performance with a focus on GDP growth, budget deficits, and Central Bank operations. He highlighted a strategic approach to maintaining economic stability through deliberate policies such as planned VAT increases, all while asserting non-interference with the country's independent financial institutions.
