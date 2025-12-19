Left Menu

Maersk Considers Return to Suez: Signals for Global Shipping

Danish shipping company Maersk recently navigated the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, considering a gradual return to using the Suez Canal. This follows a pause due to attacks in the region. The shift could affect shipping routes and rates between Asia and Europe as security improves.

19-12-2025
Maersk, the Danish shipping giant, announced on Friday a successful navigation of the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait for the first time in nearly two years. This development comes as global shipping companies, wary after previous attacks, reassess the critical trading route.

After diverting ships around Africa's Cape of Good Hope post-2023 attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, Maersk considers a 'stepwise approach' to resuming transits via the Suez Canal. This canal offers the quickest link between Asia and Europe, and any resumption could impact shipping rates and transit times.

Though Maersk noted no immediate plans for an extensive return, the decision signals potential changes in shipping trends, amid a ceasefire in Gaza. French firm CMA CGM also plans limited usage of the Suez route under its India-U.S. INDAMEX service starting January.

