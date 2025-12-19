Left Menu

Maersk Vessel Braves the Bab el-Mandeb After Two Years

Danish shipping giant Maersk announced the recent voyage of its vessel, Maersk Sebarok, through the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait for the first time in two years. Despite this progress, the company has no immediate plans to fully reopen the route, maintaining a cautious approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:15 IST
Maersk Vessel Braves the Bab el-Mandeb After Two Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant maritime maneuver, Danish shipping company Maersk has successfully transited the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait for the first time in nearly two years. This move comes after the route was earlier avoided due to security concerns stemming from Houthi militant attacks.

The vessel, Maersk Sebarok, completed its journey through the perilous waters this Thursday and Friday. This development is seen as a cautious step towards resuming operations in the formerly hazardous region. However, Maersk clarifies there are no current plans to revert entirely to the trans-Suez route.

Maersk's statement emphasized a "stepwise approach" to potentially increasing their presence in these waters, yet no additional sailings are scheduled. This cautious approach reflects ongoing security concerns in the region, particularly linked to regional geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025