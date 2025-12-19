Technology Shares Lead Market Rebound Amid Economic Uncertainty

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures experienced an uptick, largely propelled by a rebound in technology shares, even as Nike's disappointing sales in China exerted downward pressure on the Dow. Nike posted a 10.5% drop in premarket trading, driven by a consistent decline in gross margins and reduced sales in China.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose by 0.4% and S&P 500 futures increased by 0.2%. The surge came after positive forecasts from Micron Technology rekindled enthusiasm around AI-related stocks, offering optimism amidst recent valuation fears. Additionally, inflation data showed consumer prices rose less than predicted in November.

Investors are betting on potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year. The Fed recently reduced rates to a range of 3.50%-3.75% but cautioned against further cuts. The market remains volatile due to factors like 'triple witching' and upcoming consumer sentiment data from the University of Michigan.

(With inputs from agencies.)