The Russian central bank has taken a decisive step to reduce its key rate by 50 basis points to 16%, a move reflecting the ongoing struggle to boost economic growth amid military involvement in Ukraine and slowing inflation rates. Analysts largely predicted this adjustment, occurring concurrently with President Vladimir Putin's press briefing, where he attributed the economic decline to the central bank's restrictive monetary strategies aimed at curbing inflation.

According to a central bank statement, underlying price growth has declined slightly, yet inflation expectations remain heightened. The bank forecasts an inflation increase in early 2026 due to tax hikes but expects the rate to eventually meet the 4% target by 2027. It emphasizes that geopolitical elements continue to pose significant unpredictability.

President Putin urged the public to trust the bank's independent actions, noting that while its rate cut was lower than desired by some economists, it underscores responsible governance. Despite predictions of inflation reaching 5.6% by 2025, widespread mistrust lingers, as indicated by public questions about real-life price increases and stagnant wages.

