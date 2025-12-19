Left Menu

Reviving Ancient Wisdom: LG Sinha's Call to the Youth

Jammu and Kashmir's LG Manoj Sinha urges the youth to integrate ancient Indian knowledge from the Vedas into modern life. He highlights the importance of traditional wisdom for tackling contemporary challenges and praises efforts to promote India's cultural heritage, such as the 'Kartavya Marg' magazine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:15 IST
Reviving Ancient Wisdom: LG Sinha's Call to the Youth
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has urged the youth to embrace the wisdom of ancient Indian values. Speaking at the release of 'Kartavya Marg', an in-house magazine by Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, Sinha emphasized the relevance of Vedic knowledge in addressing modern challenges.

According to Sinha, the traditional Indian knowledge system, rooted in the Vedas, offers a comprehensive worldview that can provide solutions to contemporary issues, including climate change. He believes this ancient wisdom can serve as a roadmap for sustainable development and innovation.

He also commended the Trust for its dedication to promoting India's ancient cultural heritage and encouraging young people to connect with their roots. Such initiatives, he noted, are vital in fostering moral awareness and cultural pride in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025