Reviving Ancient Wisdom: LG Sinha's Call to the Youth

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has urged the youth to embrace the wisdom of ancient Indian values. Speaking at the release of 'Kartavya Marg', an in-house magazine by Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, Sinha emphasized the relevance of Vedic knowledge in addressing modern challenges.

According to Sinha, the traditional Indian knowledge system, rooted in the Vedas, offers a comprehensive worldview that can provide solutions to contemporary issues, including climate change. He believes this ancient wisdom can serve as a roadmap for sustainable development and innovation.

He also commended the Trust for its dedication to promoting India's ancient cultural heritage and encouraging young people to connect with their roots. Such initiatives, he noted, are vital in fostering moral awareness and cultural pride in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)