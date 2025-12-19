Putin Defiant Amidst Russia-Ukraine Conflict Tensions

President Vladimir Putin, during a marathon press conference, reiterated his non-compromising stance on the conditions needed to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He accused the European Union of 'daylight robbery' over Russian assets while emphasizing that the responsibility for peace lies with Ukraine and Europe.

Despite U.S. efforts led by President Donald Trump, aiming to mediate peace, tensions remain high as Ukraine and its allies express concerns over proposals perceived to favor Russia. Putin's terms, including Ukraine's withdrawal from ambitions to join NATO, remain contentious.

Meanwhile, economic shifts were evident as Russia's central bank announced a rate cut amidst slow growth figures. The press conference also spotlighted citizen grievances and unusual interactions, underscoring domestic challenges in the face of international conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)