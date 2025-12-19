Court Questions Liquor Policy at Sunburn Festival

The Bombay High Court raised concerns over the Maharashtra government's decision to allow the sale of liquor at the Sunburn Festival in Mumbai this weekend.

During proceedings, Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad challenged the government's liquor policy, emphasizing the potential security risks associated with such a large public event.

Despite assurances from the state that law and order would be maintained, the court expressed skepticism over the adequacy of 200 policemen to control thousands of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)