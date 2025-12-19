Left Menu

Court Questions Liquor Policy at Sunburn Festival

The Bombay High Court questioned the Maharashtra government's decision to permit liquor at the Sunburn Festival. The court was hearing a petition regarding liquor sale and security concerns at the event. Despite concerns, the festival commenced with over 31,000 tickets sold and extensive security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court raised concerns over the Maharashtra government's decision to allow the sale of liquor at the Sunburn Festival in Mumbai this weekend.

During proceedings, Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad challenged the government's liquor policy, emphasizing the potential security risks associated with such a large public event.

Despite assurances from the state that law and order would be maintained, the court expressed skepticism over the adequacy of 200 policemen to control thousands of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

