Chandrababu Naidu Presses Central Government for Substantial Support

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu requested substantial support from Union ministers for various state projects. He emphasized the Purvodaya horticulture initiative for Rayalaseema and critical water projects, and urged swift release of funds for SASCI projects. Naidu also sought support for infrastructure and metro rail development.

Updated: 19-12-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:27 IST
Chandrababu Naidu Presses Central Government for Substantial Support
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reinforcing the state's developmental agenda, met with several Union ministers on Friday, seeking robust central assistance for the Purvodaya programme.

The Rs 41,000-crore initiative aims at transforming the Rayalaseema region into a horticultural hub, benefiting lakhs of farmers. Naidu emphasized its alignment with the Viksit Bharat vision in his meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He also called for urgent fund releases under the SASCI scheme, prioritizing key infrastructure projects, and advocated for substantial central aid for water resource management and metro rail projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

