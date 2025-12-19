Left Menu

Gujarat's iORA Portal Revolutionizes Land Revenue Services

Gujarat's iORA portal has transformed land revenue services, benefiting over 17.9 lakh citizens. This digital platform offers online access to land records and has processed applications across 36 services. Significant reforms include e-Dhara system digitization and the SVAMITVA scheme, ensuring easier access to credit, crop insurance, and property rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:59 IST
Gujarat's iORA Portal Revolutionizes Land Revenue Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's Integrated Online Revenue Applications (iORA) portal has ushered in a new era of digital land revenue services, officials confirmed. Since its inception, over 17.9 lakh citizens have utilized the platform to access and authenticate land records without the need for in-person visits.

Officials reported that iORA has processed applications for 36 distinct services, ranging from land records to non-agricultural permissions. The platform's comprehensive digital reforms have notably reduced land disputes, benefiting farmers and streamlining infrastructure projects across the state.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat aligns with national digital governance goals, further enhancing its development targets. With initiatives like the SVAMITVA scheme and land monitoring via satellite technology, Gujarat is ensuring security, ownership, and efficient land acquisition processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025