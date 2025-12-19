Gujarat's iORA Portal Revolutionizes Land Revenue Services

Gujarat's Integrated Online Revenue Applications (iORA) portal has ushered in a new era of digital land revenue services, officials confirmed. Since its inception, over 17.9 lakh citizens have utilized the platform to access and authenticate land records without the need for in-person visits.

Officials reported that iORA has processed applications for 36 distinct services, ranging from land records to non-agricultural permissions. The platform's comprehensive digital reforms have notably reduced land disputes, benefiting farmers and streamlining infrastructure projects across the state.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat aligns with national digital governance goals, further enhancing its development targets. With initiatives like the SVAMITVA scheme and land monitoring via satellite technology, Gujarat is ensuring security, ownership, and efficient land acquisition processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)