IHCL Shifts Strategy with GVK-Bhupal Transition to Capitalize on Tourism Potential

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) declared on Friday it has struck a deal to sell its entire 25.52% stake in TAJ GVK to the GVK-Bhupal family.

This strategic move shifts IHCL's partnership with the GVK-Bhupal family from a joint venture to a long-term management framework in Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts Ltd., solidifying the family's 74.99% stake post-transaction.

IHCL's Managing Director & CEO, Puneet Chhatwal, highlighted that this change aligns with their 'Accelerate 2030' strategy, focusing on a capital-light approach aimed at optimizing India's tourism prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)