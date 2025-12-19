IHCL Shifts Strategy with GVK-Bhupal Transition to Capitalize on Tourism Potential
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced its exit from a 25.52% shareholding in TAJ GVK, transitioning its relationship with GVK-Bhupal family from joint venture to long-term management. This move aligns with IHCL's capital-light 'Accelerate 2030' strategy. The deal consolidates the GVK-Bhupal family's majority stake.
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) declared on Friday it has struck a deal to sell its entire 25.52% stake in TAJ GVK to the GVK-Bhupal family.
This strategic move shifts IHCL's partnership with the GVK-Bhupal family from a joint venture to a long-term management framework in Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts Ltd., solidifying the family's 74.99% stake post-transaction.
IHCL's Managing Director & CEO, Puneet Chhatwal, highlighted that this change aligns with their 'Accelerate 2030' strategy, focusing on a capital-light approach aimed at optimizing India's tourism prowess.
