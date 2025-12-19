Left Menu

IHCL Shifts Strategy with GVK-Bhupal Transition to Capitalize on Tourism Potential

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced its exit from a 25.52% shareholding in TAJ GVK, transitioning its relationship with GVK-Bhupal family from joint venture to long-term management. This move aligns with IHCL's capital-light 'Accelerate 2030' strategy. The deal consolidates the GVK-Bhupal family's majority stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) declared on Friday it has struck a deal to sell its entire 25.52% stake in TAJ GVK to the GVK-Bhupal family.

This strategic move shifts IHCL's partnership with the GVK-Bhupal family from a joint venture to a long-term management framework in Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts Ltd., solidifying the family's 74.99% stake post-transaction.

IHCL's Managing Director & CEO, Puneet Chhatwal, highlighted that this change aligns with their 'Accelerate 2030' strategy, focusing on a capital-light approach aimed at optimizing India's tourism prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

